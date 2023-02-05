Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save multimillion-rand SA assets
Teodorin ‘Teddy’ Nguema Obiang Mangue has failed to have his damages claim overturned
05 February 2023 - 19:09
Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president has failed in his bid to overturn a court ruling that led to the attachment of his luxury South African homes in a damages claim for torture by a SA businessman. ..
Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save multimillion-rand SA assets
Teodorin ‘Teddy’ Nguema Obiang Mangue has failed to have his damages claim overturned
Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president has failed in his bid to overturn a court ruling that led to the attachment of his luxury South African homes in a damages claim for torture by a SA businessman. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos