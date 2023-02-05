News

Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save multimillion-rand SA assets

Teodorin ‘Teddy’ Nguema Obiang Mangue has failed to have his damages claim overturned

05 February 2023 - 19:09

Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president has failed in his bid to overturn a court ruling that led to the attachment of his luxury South African homes in a damages claim for torture by a SA businessman. ..

