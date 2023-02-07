News

Jacob Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution

Zuma's turn to the apex court came the same day the president filed an affidavit in the high court saying Zuma's accusations could never amount to a crime

07 February 2023 - 06:48 By Franny Rabkin

Former president Jacob Zuma has gone directly to the Constitutional Court asking it to overturn the interim interdict obtained by President Cyril Ramaphosa that put a halt to Zuma’s private prosecution against him...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  2. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  3. Hospital horror: patients fight for survival in smelly, overstretched wards News
  4. ANALYSIS | DA court victory may never bring more deployment committee minutes ... News
  5. Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save ... News

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...