News

Strange sea creatures spotted on KZN beaches can reduce global warming

08 February 2023 - 20:38

Strange sea creatures — distant relatives of humans that have the ability to reduce global warming — have been washing ashore in KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  2. Jacob Zuma approaches Constitutional Court over private prosecution News
  3. Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save ... News
  4. Business world loses mentor and pioneer as Ashley Mabogoane passes News
  5. UKZN student scammed of registration fee deposited into dubious university ... News

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents