Quarry blasting in Bulawayo has residents fuming
Residents of Pumula North, less than 1km from the Chinese-owned Haulin Quarry, claim heavy blasting is causing their houses to crack
19 February 2023 - 21:12 By PAMENUS TUSO
A company granted permission to quarry close to a residential area in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, is accused of damaging homes and reneging on an agreement to upgrade infrastructure as part of its corporate social responsibility...
