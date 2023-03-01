News

Two teachers, seven pupils killed on Gauteng school premises in past five years

Minister Angie Motshekga suggests ‘looking at different, creative ways to ensure schools are safe and conducive to teaching’

01 March 2023 - 20:17
Prega Govender Journalist

Two teachers and seven pupils were killed on school premises over the past five years, according to figures released by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane...

