Hair combs made from plastic rubbish earning ‘wastepreneurs’ cash
The Litterboom Project also turns waste into an educational tool for children
02 March 2023 - 22:01
Plastic rubbish is being transformed into hair combs and educational tools for children by a group of waste entrepreneurs who are turning cleanup operations into business opportunities...
