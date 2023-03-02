News

Hair combs made from plastic rubbish earning ‘wastepreneurs’ cash

The Litterboom Project also turns waste into an educational tool for children

02 March 2023 - 22:01

Plastic rubbish is being transformed into hair combs and educational tools for children by a group of waste entrepreneurs who are turning cleanup operations into business opportunities...

