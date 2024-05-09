Politics

POLL | Will the IEC vs Zuma MK Party ConCourt battle be concluded before the elections?

09 May 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLive
It remains to be seen whether the legal matter between the IEC and MK Party before the ConCourt will be concluded before May 29.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

With less than a month left before South Africans go to the polls, the Constitutional Court matter between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party has not been concluded.

There is uncertainty whether the matter will be wrapped up before May 29.

A timely judgment by the ConCourt on Zuma’s eligibility to stand for parliament in the elections will be important for a free and fair election outcome, the IEC said.

It approached the ConCourt after the Electoral Court allowed Zuma to participate in the polls.

The IEC earlier concluded Zuma could not stand for election as he had been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in 2021. According to the constitution, a person cannot stand in elections if they have been convicted and sentenced to a jail term longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.

“There is a substantial risk of a disputed electoral outcome if Zuma is allowed to stand despite his disqualification, which would erode the foundations of our constitutional order and the rule of law,” argued the commission’s counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

TimesLIVE

