'Difficult history' of Zuma case means ConCourt justices unlikely to approach it with an open mind, say his lawyers
Zuma had a reasonable apprehension ConCourt justices would be 'naturally and humanly disinclined to find anything wrong' with earlier judgment, says Mpofu
09 May 2024 - 14:12
The public perception, “rightly or wrongly”, is the Constitutional Court’s decision to jail former president Jacob Zuma without trial led to about 400 people dying in the “July [2021] unrest”, said Zuma’s lawyers in court papers filed on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.