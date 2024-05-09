News

'Difficult history' of Zuma case means ConCourt justices unlikely to approach it with an open mind, say his lawyers

Zuma had a reasonable apprehension ConCourt justices would be 'naturally and humanly disinclined to find anything wrong' with earlier judgment, says Mpofu

09 May 2024 - 14:12 By FRANNY RABKIN

The public perception, “rightly or wrongly”, is the Constitutional Court’s decision to jail former president Jacob Zuma without trial led to about 400 people dying in the “July [2021] unrest”, said Zuma’s lawyers in court papers filed on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on NSFAS funding News
  2. Leaders must back service delivery solutions with research, says graduate Zweli ... News
  3. I was scared people would chase us out, says Nzimande on KZN door-to-door ... Politics
  4. End of the road for the endangered Western Leopard Toad? News
  5. At least 70 schools have seen suicides or suicide attempts in the past six ... News

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues