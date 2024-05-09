Politics

Hate crimes law inked by Ramaphosa

09 May 2024 - 12:40 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, effective enforcement measures and the gathering and recording of data on hate crimes and hate speech. Stock photo.
The new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, effective enforcement measures and the gathering and recording of data on hate crimes and hate speech. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill into law.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “This measure gives effect to South Africa’s obligations in terms of the constitution and international human rights instruments concerning racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in accordance with international law.”

The new Act provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, effective enforcement measures and the gathering and recording of data on hate crimes and hate speech.

A hate crime is committed if a person commits any recognised offence under any law that is motivated by prejudice or intolerance on the basis of one or more characteristics or perceived characteristics of the victim, as listed in the legislation, or a family member of the victim.

The definition of the crime extends to offences targeting the victim’s association with or support for a person with one or more of the listed characteristics, or a group of people who share these characteristics.

The offence of hate speech applies to any person who intentionally publishes, propagates, advocates, shares or communicates anything to one or more people in a manner that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to be harmful or to incite harm and to promote or propagate hatred based on defined grounds.

The law also makes it an offence when speech material is intentionally distributed or made available in electronic communication and the person knows such electronic communication constitutes hate speech.

The law excludes from the ambit of hate speech anything done in good faith in the course of engagement, such as:

  • artistic creativity, performance or other form of expression;
  • academic or scientific inquiry;
  • fair and accurate reporting or commentary in the public interest;
  • interpretation and articulating or espousing of any religious conviction, tenet, belief, teaching, doctrine or writing that does not advocate hatred or constitutes incitement to cause harm.

The law also contains directives on training and other measures to be undertaken by the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure effective processing of the newly defined crimes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Criminal defamation law repealed, but organisation expresses fear over hate speech bill

The law relating to crimen injuria and civil remedies for defamation still applies
News
1 month ago

The hate crimes bill is a step closer. What does it say?

It has been passed by the National Assembly and is being considered by the NCOP, writes Dakalo Singo.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

As online hate speech hits Africa, social media firms told to act

Social media used to be a source of light entertainment for Nora, a 47-year-old Zimbabwean domestic worker living in South Africa. But lately, it has ...
News
1 year ago

Justice minister Ronald Lamola calls on South Africans to be antiracism ambassadors

"We need to be ambassadors of anti-racism to the world. Our generation needs to be different in every way," said the minister.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts breaks on ... Politics
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck' Politics
  3. Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy' Politics
  4. Mbalula says R350 SRD grant will be converted to basic income grant Politics
  5. ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues