Obesity is a disease and should be treated as such: doctors
A survey revealed about 68% of South African women are either overweight or obese while 31% of men fall in this category. About 13% of children five are either overweight or obese.
05 March 2023 - 20:53
A leading specialist endocrinologist has warned that obesity — a public health crisis and “gateway” to more than 220 other health conditions — is not getting the medical attention it needs in South Africa...
Obesity is a disease and should be treated as such: doctors
A survey revealed about 68% of South African women are either overweight or obese while 31% of men fall in this category. About 13% of children five are either overweight or obese.
A leading specialist endocrinologist has warned that obesity — a public health crisis and “gateway” to more than 220 other health conditions — is not getting the medical attention it needs in South Africa...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos