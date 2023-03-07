Parliamentary committee slams NSFAS accommodation cap, calls for sectoral intervention
Committee chair also concerned at the resurgence of private security sent in to manage protest action
07 March 2023 - 21:03
The parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, science and innovation held an urgent meeting with the South African Union of Students and the SA TVET students association to unpack the challenges that have hindered the commencement of the 2023 academic year...
