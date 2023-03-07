News

Parliamentary committee slams NSFAS accommodation cap, calls for sectoral intervention

Committee chair also concerned at the resurgence of private security sent in to manage protest action

07 March 2023 - 21:03
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, science and innovation held an urgent meeting with the South African Union of Students and the SA TVET students association to unpack the challenges that have hindered the commencement of the 2023 academic year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  2. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  3. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  4. Food Lover’s Market features tops for consumers feeling the pinch News
  5. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low