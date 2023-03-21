Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of grid collapse
The court heard it cannot just “shrug its shoulders” in the face of the egregious human rights violations caused by load-shedding
21 March 2023 - 09:44 By FRANNY RABKIN
Eskom's lawyers are expected to continue argument in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday against an application to exempt certain institutions like hospitals from load-shedding because the state utility believes it could present the risk of a grid collapse...
Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of grid collapse
The court heard it cannot just “shrug its shoulders” in the face of the egregious human rights violations caused by load-shedding
Eskom's lawyers are expected to continue argument in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday against an application to exempt certain institutions like hospitals from load-shedding because the state utility believes it could present the risk of a grid collapse...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos