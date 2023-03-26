Former Paul Roos pupil now plays for Chicago Bears
Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star
Dieter Eiselen, who decided to quit rugby while a pupil in Stellenbosch, has just signed a contract extension for a fourth year at the Chicago Bears
26 March 2023 - 19:26
An impulsive decision to quit school rugby and pursue American football has paid dividends for a young South African athlete who is now a National Football League (NFL) star...
Former Paul Roos pupil now plays for Chicago Bears
Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star
Dieter Eiselen, who decided to quit rugby while a pupil in Stellenbosch, has just signed a contract extension for a fourth year at the Chicago Bears
An impulsive decision to quit school rugby and pursue American football has paid dividends for a young South African athlete who is now a National Football League (NFL) star...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos