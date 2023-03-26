News

Former Paul Roos pupil now plays for Chicago Bears

Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star

Dieter Eiselen, who decided to quit rugby while a pupil in Stellenbosch, has just signed a contract extension for a fourth year at the Chicago Bears

26 March 2023 - 19:26
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

An impulsive decision to quit school rugby and pursue American football has paid dividends for a young South African athlete who is now a National Football League (NFL) star...

