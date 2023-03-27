EDITORIAL | Thabo Bester’s freedom is a middle finger to our justice system
It is imperative for police and the DCS to ensure heads roll for the sake of his victims and for the dignity of the rule of law
27 March 2023 - 21:17
That a convicted rapist and murderer who scammed several businesses into parting with hundreds of thousands of rand while in a maximum security facility and is now celebrating his freedom after an audacious escape is, frankly, sickening. ..
