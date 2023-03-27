Public servants accept state’s revised 7.5% pay rise offer
The unions, which had demanded an 8% wage increase, embarked on a mandate-seeking process that ended on Friday
27 March 2023 - 16:21 By Luyolo Mkentane
Public service unions representing most of the more than 1.3-million public servants are about to sign a wage deal after their members accepted the government’s revised 7.5% offer...
