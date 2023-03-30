News

Homophobia

For humanity's sake and the right to health, drop anti-gay bill, Tutu foundation urges Uganda

The foundation has called for the scrapping of Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Bill, calling it huge step backwards for Ugandans at risk of HIV

30 March 2023 - 21:01

One of SA’s top public health and HIV experts, Linda-Gail Bekker, has weighed in on the Ugandan anti-gay legislation debate, warning that the passing of such law will infringe on the health rights of the queer community and could also result in criminalisation of HIV programmes...

