Homophobia
For humanity's sake and the right to health, drop anti-gay bill, Tutu foundation urges Uganda
The foundation has called for the scrapping of Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Bill, calling it huge step backwards for Ugandans at risk of HIV
30 March 2023 - 21:01
One of SA’s top public health and HIV experts, Linda-Gail Bekker, has weighed in on the Ugandan anti-gay legislation debate, warning that the passing of such law will infringe on the health rights of the queer community and could also result in criminalisation of HIV programmes...
Homophobia
For humanity's sake and the right to health, drop anti-gay bill, Tutu foundation urges Uganda
The foundation has called for the scrapping of Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Bill, calling it huge step backwards for Ugandans at risk of HIV
One of SA’s top public health and HIV experts, Linda-Gail Bekker, has weighed in on the Ugandan anti-gay legislation debate, warning that the passing of such law will infringe on the health rights of the queer community and could also result in criminalisation of HIV programmes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos