News

Lesotho land reclaim: SA has a responsibility to protect its territorial integrity, says Ntshavheni

Lesotho MP wants the boundaries of Lesotho expanded into the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KZN

30 March 2023 - 16:07
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

The government has vowed to defend South Africa’s territorial integrity as Lesotho discusses a motion to “reclaim” parts of the country as its territory...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  2. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News
  3. Cut your cloth to the size of your dress, court tells mom claiming maintenance News
  4. Court victory for Maritzburg homeowners over property evaluations News
  5. ‘Thabo Bester’ body released for burial despite irregularities in death ... News

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...