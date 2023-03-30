Lesotho land reclaim: SA has a responsibility to protect its territorial integrity, says Ntshavheni
Lesotho MP wants the boundaries of Lesotho expanded into the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KZN
30 March 2023 - 16:07
The government has vowed to defend South Africa’s territorial integrity as Lesotho discusses a motion to “reclaim” parts of the country as its territory...
