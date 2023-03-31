News

Government and public service unions sign wage deal

The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement

31 March 2023 - 19:30 By Luyolo Mkentane

The government and majority of unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the nod from their members. The agreement will come into effect on April 1...

