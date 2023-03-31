Government and public service unions sign wage deal
The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement
31 March 2023 - 19:30 By Luyolo Mkentane
The government and majority of unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the nod from their members. The agreement will come into effect on April 1...
Government and public service unions sign wage deal
The parties signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the go-ahead from their members to sign the agreement
The government and majority of unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday signed a multi-term wage deal for a 7.5% increase after getting the nod from their members. The agreement will come into effect on April 1...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos