Spite and humour can cost you R300,000 in a revenge porn fine
Legislation criminalising revenge porn is fairly new and therefore social media users may not be aware of the provisions which regulate the act
22 May 2024 - 21:29
Those sharing the leaked sex tape of social media influencer Gcinile Twala could face up to four years in jail and a R300,000 fine for distributing revenge porn...
