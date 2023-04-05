News

Amazon looks to grow diamonds to boost computer networks

07 April 2023 - 07:00 By Ian King

Amazon is teaming up with a unit of De Beers to grow artificial diamonds, betting custom-made gems could help revolutionise computer networks. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped biokineticist and boyfriend part ways a day after second anniversary News
  2. Mayday! Mayday! Navy buildings sinking fast in Simon’s Town News
  3. 'Please don't kill me; take the money and I will send more' News
  4. Matrics in neighbouring countries barred from writing SA’s official matric exams News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy