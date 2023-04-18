Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier
The three accused used Dr Saunders’s credit card at Pavilion Shopping Centre
18 April 2023 - 18:19
A quick-thinking cashier described in the Durban high court on Tuesday how her intuition paid off when three people, accused of the murders of internationally acclaimed botanists, bought nearly R10,000 worth of goods on a card she didn’t believe belonged to them...
