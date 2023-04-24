Where there’s smoke: eThekwini asks security agency to probe pump station ‘sabotage’
A pump station caught fire earlier in April, leaving township residents in the north of the city without water
24 April 2023 - 15:31 By LWAZI HLANGU
The eThekwini municipality believes a recent fire at Ntuzuma water pump station may be part of a sabotage of the city’s critical infrastructure by officials who stand to benefit from water tanker tenders...
Where there’s smoke: eThekwini asks security agency to probe pump station ‘sabotage’
A pump station caught fire earlier in April, leaving township residents in the north of the city without water
The eThekwini municipality believes a recent fire at Ntuzuma water pump station may be part of a sabotage of the city’s critical infrastructure by officials who stand to benefit from water tanker tenders...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos