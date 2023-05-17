Private prosecution: Ramaphosa must ‘argue his case in criminal court’, Zuma lawyers say
This case is one that ‘cries out’ for the civil court to intervene, say Ramaphosa’s lawyers
17 May 2023 - 18:51 By FRANNY RABKIN
Our appeal courts had said preliminary litigation that delayed criminal trials should be “disallowed, should not be countenanced and should not be permitted”, said lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma in court on Wednesday. ..
Private prosecution: Ramaphosa must ‘argue his case in criminal court’, Zuma lawyers say
This case is one that ‘cries out’ for the civil court to intervene, say Ramaphosa’s lawyers
Our appeal courts had said preliminary litigation that delayed criminal trials should be “disallowed, should not be countenanced and should not be permitted”, said lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma in court on Wednesday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos