News

Private prosecution: Ramaphosa must ‘argue his case in criminal court’, Zuma lawyers say

This case is one that ‘cries out’ for the civil court to intervene, say Ramaphosa’s lawyers

17 May 2023 - 18:51 By FRANNY RABKIN

Our appeal courts had said preliminary litigation that delayed criminal trials should be “disallowed, should not be countenanced and should not be permitted”, said lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma in court on Wednesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Bench debates its jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa's interdict application ... South Africa
  2. Presidency views Zuma's latest missive as part of his 'harassment campaign' of ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa: Zuma 'has no right' to pursue illegal prosecution against me News

Most read

  1. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  2. Stranded SA cadet pilot still has options, say British universities News
  3. Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue News
  4. Zimbabwe gives presidential pardon to prisoners as it tries to empty its jails News
  5. Pityana scores victory in preliminary skirmish with Absa News

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe