South Africa

Police pounce on e-hailing service driver after stabbings in Cape Town

09 May 2024 - 10:44 By Kim Swartz
Two of the four passengers were stabbed and injured during the altercation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested after an e-hailing service driver allegedly stabbed two women passengers when a trip turned violent in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the man was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton, after a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened at Table View police station.

“According to reports a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to Dunoon (Milnerton). The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to Dunoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into Dunoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM,” said Van Wyk.

“The payment was made and when the clients asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they asked to be dropped at. The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to Dunoon. An argument ensued, and when the occupants wanted to get out, the driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20.”

The man will appear on Friday in the Cape Town magistrate's court.

