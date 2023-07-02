Disbarred lawyer who raided deceased estate provisionally sequestrated
Theron allegedly made unauthorised cash withdrawals adding up to more than a half-million rand while winding up the estate of Harvey's late father
02 July 2023 - 19:17
The Cape High Court has ordered that a disbarred lawyer who took funds from a deceased estate he administered be provisionally sequestrated. ..
