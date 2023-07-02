News

Disbarred lawyer who raided deceased estate provisionally sequestrated

Theron allegedly made unauthorised cash withdrawals adding up to more than a half-million rand while winding up the estate of Harvey's late father

02 July 2023 - 19:17
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Cape High Court has ordered that a disbarred lawyer who took funds from a deceased estate he administered be provisionally sequestrated. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KZN attorney ordered to pay millions News
  2. VBS former boss loses another court bid to save his assets South Africa
  3. 'Fraud' victims pursue billionaire Martin Levick News
  4. 'Solvent' Sascoc will battle liquidation bid Sport
  5. Taxman after Kebble killer for hit money Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Business forum allegedly takes over MUT security ‘forcefully’ News

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media