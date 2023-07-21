Break-up fuels spat over $1m in Mauritius
The fund manager, popular with retail investors, is in a long-running dispute with his former partner
23 July 2023 - 19:49
It’s the kind of acrimonious break-up that’s hardly unusual. He says she took money out of a joint bank account and pilfered household items including a Nespresso machine. She says he’s retaliating after the relationship went sour, and that $1m (R17.8m) of her money is locked out of her reach...
