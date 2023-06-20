Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of property

The couple married in 2001 and are co-holders of “full parental rights of the minor child”. They also have a fully paid house.

The husband told the court that he had been on his wife’s medical aid, but she removed him without his knowledge after her departure.

“The [ex-husband] testified that there was an arrangement as to how the household expenses were to be shared. On one hand, he was to pay for the bond and one child’s nursery school fees, and buy groceries. On the other hand, she was to pay the property rates and taxes, and one of the children’s school fees. There were only two children then. The [ex-husband’s] testimony is that he kept to the arrangement. According to him, his [ex-wife], despite the arrangement, did not contribute anything towards property rates and taxes or the children’s upbringing. She contributed briefly to one of the children’s school fees but stopped,” the judgment reads.

The ex-husband told the court that his wife “only bought clothes for one child towards the end of a certain January when she had obtained her bonus from work”. He testified that he “avoided confronting [his wife] and opted to take over all the household expenses”.