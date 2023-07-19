Ready to cash in: women athletes are the sports world’s growth stocks
This year's World Cup kicks off as the upside potential of female competitors now exceeds that of their male counterparts
23 July 2023 - 19:48
Early projections show that this year’s Women’s World Cup could reach 2-billion viewers, nearly double the 1.12-billion fans who watched the 2019 edition of the tournament. Participating athletes saw a surge of interest ahead of Thursday’s kickoff...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.