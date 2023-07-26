News

Controversial Zuma family businessman finally nailed after 11-year bruising Sars court battle

Supreme Court of Appeal found Paul de Robillard, his wife and family trust abused court processes to avoid R146m tax bill

26 July 2023 - 21:07
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

In a scathing judgment the Supreme Court of Appeal has slammed controversial businessman Paul de Robillard for abusing court processes through a failed bogus business rescue application he launched to stave off a R146m tax bill...

