News

Jani Allan’s last breath — a comfortable sigh of relief and release

Friends rally around as once-glamorous personality — ‘Juliette with the strange accent’ — is taken by cancer

26 July 2023 - 12:08
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Glamorous journalist and controversial columnist Jani Allan has died peacefully in a Philadelphia hospice with a good friend at her side. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘It’s become my journey to tell the death sentence of cancer’ News
  2. "It's a fresh hell": Jani Allen opens up about going broke and getting fired Lifestyle
  3. 'Unflappable' 'Sunday Times' staffer Sandra de Wet is the genuine article Opinion & Analysis
  4. 4 random 'how tos' that'll come in surprisingly handy Lifestyle

Latest

  1. Jani Allan’s last breath — a comfortable sigh of relief and release News
  2. Oh brother! Advertising regulator rejects 'Vaping Saves Lives' claims News
  3. ‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it’ says mother of seven-year-old ... News
  4. Tourism establishments left reeling as KZN south coast’s water crisis deepens News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site