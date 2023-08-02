Pandemic machine helped 10-year-old breathe during complicated 11-hour heart operation
A multidisciplinary medical team performed the operation using an extra corporeal membrane oxygenation machine
02 August 2023 - 18:04
A 10-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy who was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition in April has been given a clean bill of health by medical doctors at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital after undergoing a 11-hour life-changing operation last month...
