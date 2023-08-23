News

Fathers and parents who adopt are entitled to qualify for ‘maternity’ leave, couple argues in court

Dad was denied the time off by his employer

23 August 2023 - 09:30
Tauriq Moosa Legal Reporter

Parents and civil rights groups are challenging South Africa's maternity leave law because it discriminates between parents who’ve given birth and those who have not, such as fathers and adoptive parents. ..

