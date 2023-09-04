Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration
Fikile Mbalula said attending the inauguration was politically important to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries
04 September 2023 - 21:17
After a highly disputed national election in Zimbabwe, ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the people of Zimbabwe should be allowed to sort out their own issues. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.