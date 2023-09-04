News

Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration

Fikile Mbalula said attending the inauguration was politically important to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries

04 September 2023 - 21:17 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

After a highly disputed national election in Zimbabwe, ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the people of Zimbabwe should be allowed to sort out their own issues. ..

