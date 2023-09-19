News

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wins first round of defamation case over 'rape' allegations

Judge orders Daily Sun to remove ‘unlawful and defamatory statements’ and says article interfered with probe

19 September 2023 - 19:12

The publication of an article alleging that EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was involved in a rape case “inadvertently” ended up interfering with a police investigation...

