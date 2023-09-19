News

Taxi owners will make waves outside Oceans Mall 'until they are heard'

Failed negotiations for more than a year to find a suitable taxi rank in the upmarket town resulted in chaos

19 September 2023 - 18:40 By Tania Broughton and Mfundo Mkhize

More than a year of failed discussions among the municipality, Umhlanga residents, business owners and the developers of the R4.3bn Oceans Mall, resulted in a tense stand-off on Tuesday with taxi drivers blockading the village for most of the day...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Drivers had warned about truck involved in deadly Musina crash that claimed 20 ... News
  2. Nsfas board to hold ‘bosberaad’ to discuss funding issues News
  3. Noisy drag races put the ‘exhaust’ in ‘exhaustion’ as Florida Road residents ... News
  4. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wins first round of defamation case over 'rape' allegations News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant