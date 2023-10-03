To move or not to move Makhanda high court
Residents, businesses and some members of the legal fraternity have cautioned that this will destroy the small city
03 October 2023 - 22:00
The community of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) is up in arms over proposals to relocate the main seat of the Eastern Cape high court to Bhisho...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.