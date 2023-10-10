News

Silks Chaskalson and Dodson, Prof Bilchitz to act at ConCourt

The three will follow in the footsteps of legendary advocate Sir Sydney Kentridge SC KC, the last non-judge to act at the Constitutional Court in 1995

10 October 2023 - 14:22
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Three non-judges have been approached to act as judges at the Constitutional Court ahead of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews in April next year: senior counsel Alan Dodson and Matthew Chaskalson, and professor of constitutional law and human rights David Bilchitz. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Four silks get the nod for Gauteng high court News
  2. Casac squares up for litigation against JSC on its appeal court choices South Africa
  3. JSC confounds with its choices for Supreme Court of Appeal News
  4. Candidates for second-highest court grilled on judgment-writing skills South Africa
  5. SCA needs skills and experience as JSC interviews for judges begin Insight

Latest

  1. Silks Chaskalson and Dodson, Prof Bilchitz to act at ConCourt News
  2. Pastor’s shooting may have been a ‘hit’, says PA News
  3. Two South African teachers in line for $1m prize, but not for themselves News
  4. ‘That man buried me alive and I hoped he was going to rot in jail,’ says Ponzi ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival