Silks Chaskalson and Dodson, Prof Bilchitz to act at ConCourt
The three will follow in the footsteps of legendary advocate Sir Sydney Kentridge SC KC, the last non-judge to act at the Constitutional Court in 1995
10 October 2023 - 14:22
Three non-judges have been approached to act as judges at the Constitutional Court ahead of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews in April next year: senior counsel Alan Dodson and Matthew Chaskalson, and professor of constitutional law and human rights David Bilchitz. ..
