Amnesty International puts its might behind Durban leader in hiding

The shack dwellers association has had a number of leaders and members gunned down, earning the support of human rights organisations

18 October 2023 - 22:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

As the war for land and decent living conditions continues in Durban, Abahlali baseMjondolo (ABM) deputy president Mqapheli Bonono and general secretary Thapelo Mohapi are the latest members of the movement to require protection after heightened intimidation that has forced them into hiding...

