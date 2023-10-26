Winners and losers: predictions for Black Friday 2023
Economists say consumers will want good deals on essentials this year rather than big ticket items
26 October 2023 - 22:13
Shoppers wanting good deals on Black Friday this year are going be looking for clothes, shoes and essentials, rather than big screen TVs and branded luxury goods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.