ConCourt hands Motsoaledi a personal costs order for ‘shambolic’ litigation

Minister must pay 10% of Lawyers for Human Rights legal costs, DG must pay 25%

30 October 2023 - 21:38 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Constitutional Court has ordered home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to pay 10% of the legal costs of Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) from his own pocket in litigation the court called “deplorable” and “shambolic”. ..

