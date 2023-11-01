Finance minister blames Transnet for country's economic woes
Rail entity seeks a R47bn injection, but Godongwana says to be eligible for bailouts SOEs must prove they’re reforming and sticking to turnaround plans
01 November 2023 - 21:35
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has blamed state-owned logistics firm Transnet for the loss of 5% of GDP, or R411bn, in 2022...
