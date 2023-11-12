Daughter terrified after abusive dad walks out of jail because of ‘serious heart condition’
Two women retraumatised after discovering their abuser was medically paroled recently, having served under two years in prison, without their knowledge
12 November 2023 - 19:29
Two women have described how their torturous childhood of being raped and sexually assaulted by their dad and uncle came flooding back after one of them spotted him at a home affairs branch in Chatsworth, while they believed he was in prison...
