ConCourt eases the way for independent candidates
But new political parties will still have to collect between 10,000 and 14,000 signatures
04 December 2023 - 21:43
Independent candidates wanting to contest the 2024 general election will only have to gather 1,000 signatures to see their names on the ballot paper — instead of between 10,000 and 14,000 signatures, which was previously required by an amendment to the Electoral Act but which was on Monday found to be unconstitutional by the highest court. ..
