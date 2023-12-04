News

ConCourt eases the way for independent candidates

But new political parties will still have to collect between 10,000 and 14,000 signatures

04 December 2023 - 21:43
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Independent candidates wanting to contest the 2024 general election will only have to gather 1,000 signatures to see their names on the ballot paper — instead of between 10,000 and 14,000 signatures, which was previously required by an amendment to the Electoral Act but which was on Monday found to be unconstitutional by the highest court. ..

