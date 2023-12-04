News

Five teens taken to hospital after ‘pens down’ revelry

Chaotic scenes at East London beachfront as youngsters celebrate end of exams

04 December 2023 - 09:07 By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA, SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and ANELISA GUSHA

Five teenagers were taken to hospital on Saturday after “over-drinking” at a pens down party at the East London beachfront which drew a crowd of more than 700 young people. ..

