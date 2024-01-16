Salvage hailed a major success

Salvors remove 25,000 litres of fuel from wrecked fishing trawler

SA’s salvage capabilities are likely to come under the spotlight due to the significant increase in shipping traffic rounding the Cape

The 29m fishing vessel that ran aground at St Francis on January 6 has been declared a total loss, but a successful salvage operation averted a pollution disaster, maritime stakeholders confirmed this week...