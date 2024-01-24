News

Court hears husband accused of killing pastor wife had affair with another man

Prosecutor says Werner de Jager’s partner is being pursued as an accomplice

24 January 2024 - 19:01 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Werner de Jager, accused of murdering his pastor wife, was cheating on her with other man...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC KZN wants corruption-accused Zandile Gumede to step back in the arena News
  2. Pet insurer sticks to their guns on triggering doggy Dotsure advert News
  3. Limpopo teacher’s drive to see black child succeed pays off with near 100% ... News
  4. Woman alleged to have started deadly JHB building fire knocked on doors, ... News
  5. Matrics of Manenberg overcome pregnancy shame, gang clashes to earn bachelor’s ... News

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...