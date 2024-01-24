News

Another stop-start day at 'cash-strapped' judge Makhubele's tribunal

Postponement to allow judge Nana Makhubele to urgently approach court refused; judge given a day to read transcripts

24 January 2024 - 15:21
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Wednesday was another day of stops and starts at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating potentially impeachable conduct by Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele...

