Conflict over a cracker tender ends in a high court battle

Air Chefs and Mantelli’s Biscuits go head-to-head over savoury snack deal

29 January 2024 - 21:37 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A conflict between SAA’s Air Chefs company and Mantelli’s Biscuits over a tender for savoury crackers has ended up in the Johannesburg high court, where Air Chefs lost its application and Mantelli’s Biscuits its counter-application. ..

