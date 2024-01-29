Conflict over a cracker tender ends in a high court battle
Air Chefs and Mantelli’s Biscuits go head-to-head over savoury snack deal
29 January 2024 - 21:37
A conflict between SAA’s Air Chefs company and Mantelli’s Biscuits over a tender for savoury crackers has ended up in the Johannesburg high court, where Air Chefs lost its application and Mantelli’s Biscuits its counter-application. ..
