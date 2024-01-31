News

‘I may be South African, but not here to batter Israel,’ says UN’s Navi Pillay

However, she praised South Africans for taking a stand against the killings in Gaza

31 January 2024 - 21:41
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Chair of the United Nation’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Navi Pillay, says she is appalled that some Western powers are opposed to a general assembly referral to the International Court of Justice to declare Israel’s occupation unlawful...

