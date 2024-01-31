News

Parliament’s role is not to ‘rubber stamp’ the JSC: Hlophe

Suspended Western Cape judge president has filed an application in the Constitutional Court to prevent impeachment process

31 January 2024 - 21:28 By FRANNY RABKIN

Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has said in court papers that parliament’s role was not merely to “rubber stamp” the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct. ..

